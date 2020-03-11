Maharashtra govt to decide on IPL matches, schools over coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Maharashtra government is likely to take a decision today on IPL matches in the wake of coronavirus scare, said the state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"Chief Minister and Deputy Cheif Minister have called for a meeting at 2 pm today. The decision on schools and IPL will be taken in the meeting," Tope said.

The IPL 2020 will start on March 29, when the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This season of the IPL has come at a time when there is a global scare over the deadly coronavirus. Various countries have been issuing advisories to avoid mass public gatherings in order to control the spreading of the infectious disease.

"There will be discussion in the cabinet about the forthcoming events which constitute large gatherings," Tope added.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has reached 50 in the country and of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), on Tuesday. (ANI)

