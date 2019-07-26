Mahela Jayawardena with Lasith Malinga (Photo/Mahela Jayawardena Instagram)
Mahela Jayawardena shares memory with Malinga

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:04 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardena on Friday shared a memorable picture with teammate Lasith Malinga who is playing his last international match against Bangladesh.
Jayawardena shared a picture with Maling on his Instagram handle and wrote, "As an 18-year-old net bowler who I faced in Galla 2002 to the champion who's going to walk out today for your last ODI game u have been true to your self. Champion a teammate and above all a good friend you have done Sri Lanka proud. Enjoy every moment MALI !!!!"
The 35-year-old Malinga was the team's highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He took 13 wickets in the tournament from seven innings.
Malinga has 533 wickets in international cricket. He is famous for his unorthodox bowling angle and toe-breaking yorkers.
Malinga is the only bowler to have taken three ODI hat-tricks, he attained a career-high points tally of 675 after a memorable spell of three for 22 against Bangladesh in Colombo on July 2007. His highest ranking was seventh in November 2011, achieved against Pakistan in Dubai.
The pacer had retired from Test cricket in 2011, but he has continued to play other formats since then.
At the time of filing this story, Bangladesh were batting at 175/5 in 32 overs, chasing a target of 315. (ANI)

