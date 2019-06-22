Mahela Jayawardene congratulates Lasith Malinga in unique fashion

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Pacer Lasith Malinga's sparkling performance saw Sri Lanka stunning hosts England by 20 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Malinga scalped four wickets against England, which proved a match-winning performance.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene congratulated the bowler in a unique fashion.

Jayawardene posted a picture of Malinga that went viral before the team's match against England and congratulated the bowler.

The former skipper posted the picture on Instagram and captioned the post as "Well bowled Mali!!! Thought I would share the most talked about picture last week for all you fans."



This photo of Maliga went viral and many fans across the globe criticised the player for poor fitness and he was subjected to various trolls.

But Malinga displayed a spirited bowling performance to inspire Sri Lanka. He dismissed James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Jos Buttler to peg England back.

Malinga also reached the feat of 50 wickets in the World Cup matches and as a result, he became the fourth bowler to reach the milestone after Glenn Mcgrath, Wasim Akram, and Muttiah Muralitharan.

As a result of this win, Sri Lanka now has two wins in the tournament and their hopes of reaching the semi-finals are still alive.

The team will next take on South Africa on June 28. (ANI)

