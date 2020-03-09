Mahim Verma to resign from BCCI VP after being elected as UCA secretary

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): After being elected as the Uttarakhand Cricket Association (UCA) secretary, Mahim Verma on Monday said that he will resign from the vice-president post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Verma won by 18 votes against Sanjay Gusai in the UCA secretary elections on Sunday. "Yes, I have won the election and will resign from BCCI post in the coming days," Verma told ANI.

Verma filed his nomination on February 28 for the state association elections. He was appointed as the BCCI's vice-president on October 23 last year. (ANI)

