Mahmudullah aiming to secure a spot in Bangladesh squad for India tour

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:14 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 14 (ANI): After returning to full bowling workload, Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah said that every national team player is trying to find a spot in the squad for the 'big series' against India.
Mahmudullah's old shoulder injury reoccurred during the first Test against New Zealand in Hamilton earlier this year which forced him to stay on the sidelines. However, he did bowl in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and in the one-off Test against Afghanistan but not at full intensity.
He is currently playing in the National Cricket League (NCL) for Dhaka Metropolis and bowled 39 overs across two innings and clinched six wickets.
"I could not bowl for seven months because of my shoulder injury, so I tried to bowl some overs in the middle. I had a good bowling practice as I tried to bowl as many overs as possible because that was my target. My bowling always gives me some added confidence in my batting," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Mahmudullah as saying.
"We were told that we have to play two or three matches [at the NCL], and our coach [Russell Domingo] instructed us that way, so everybody was focused and everybody tried their level best. We have the India series coming up. It's a big series, and every national team player is trying to perform and get a chance in the squad," he added.
India will host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I and two-match Test match series next month.
Apart from good bowling performance, Mahmudullah scored 63 runs for Dhaka Metropolis against Chittagong Division. However, the match ended in a draw.
Mahmudullah said he would have been happier if he had managed to score a century.
"I would have been happier if I could score a hundred. The bowlers were getting help on day two, or even on day three, and so I probably scored two or three runs in the opening 30 to 40-odd deliveries as I wanted to stay at the wicket and score when my opportunity comes," he said.
Bangladesh will play against India in the first T20I on November 3. (ANI)

iocl