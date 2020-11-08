Mahmudullah tests positive for coronavirus, to miss PSL playoffs

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 8 (ANI): Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) playoffs starting from November 14.

PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016. The fifth edition had commenced in Karachi on February 20 before the coronavirus halted the megaevent on March 17.

The remaining four matches (playoff) of the tournament will now be played in Karachi on November 14, 15, and 17. Mahmudullah has isolated himself after two positive results.



"I was surprised with a positive result from my Covid test, on November 6. I didn't have fever or any other symptoms other than a bit of cold. Nothing more than that. I got tested for a second time yesterday, and that also came out as positive," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

"I am now taking rest in a separate room. I am a little worried about my wife and kids. I am seeking everyone's prayers for quick recovery and for my family's well-being," he added.

PSL franchise Multan Sultans had signed Mahmudullah in place of England all-rounder Moeen Ali, and he was supposed to leave Dhaka on Monday.

"It is disappointing to miss the chance to play in the PSL. It is a competitive tournament. It was a good opportunity to play a couple of matches there," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

"I am now looking forward to getting well soon and try to participate in our Bangabandhu T20 Cup," the skipper added. (ANI)

