Maiden half-century special but not happy: Dube after defeat against West Indies

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Despite admitting that the maiden T20I half-century was special, India's Shivam Dube said he was not happy as the result did not go their way against West Indies.

India faced a massive eight-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in the second T20I here on Sunday. The visitors have also levelled the three-match series with this victory.

"Really special for me because it is first 50 from my side to the Indian team. But not happy because winning the match is more important for me," Dube said in the post-match press conference.

Dube played a knock of 54 runs in the match to help India put a decent total of 170 runs on the board. However, West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons' 67 not out guided his side to the victory.

The all-rounder also said that they dropped some catches in the match and the results would have been different if those were taken.

"Yes, we dropped some catches but I think it is part of the match and even they dropped some catches. But I think we are the best team. We lost the match today but I think we will come back in the next match," he said.

"I think we could not get some catches and if that were taken, it would have changed everything," Dube added.

The series decider between India and West Indies will be played on December 11. (ANI)

