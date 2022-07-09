Malaysia Masters 2022: Prannoy HS crashes out of competition, loses to Hong Kong's Ka Long in SFs

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 9 (ANI): India's shuttler Prannoy HS crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022, losing to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in the semi-finals of the men's singles category.

Playing on court 1, Prannoy lost to Long 17-21, 21-9, 21-17.

The Indian got off a good start, winning the first game. He lost the second game by a huge margin. The final game was a closely-contested one, but Long emerged victorious, sealing the match for himself.

Earlier on Friday, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Malaysia Masters 2022 after losing to Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarter-finals.

Playing on Court 2, Tai Tzu-Ying worked her opponent around before drawing an error. She bagged the first game 21-13 in 14 minutes.

In the next game, Sindhu fought back and played aggressively to claim it 21-12. With this, Sindhu forced the decider.

Sindhu started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but seemed like she started getting frustrated by Tzu-Ying's fightback and her own fine margins with challenges.

The Indian put up a strong fight but lost 12-21.

With this, India's campaign at the tournament is over. (ANI)