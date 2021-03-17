Maldives is great in April-May: RR's fun message for newly-wed couple Bumrah, Sanjana

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): As India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals had a fun message for the couple.

The franchise suggested that the couple can head to Maldives April-May this year. The Indian Premier League 2021 edition is set to start from April 9 this year and as Bumrah is a vital cog in Mumbai Indians' scheme, Rajasthan Royals suggested Bumrah take a break for 1.5 months.

"Congratulations, guys! We hear Maldives is great in April-May," RR's official handle tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Bumrah shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony and the cricketer termed the date (March 15) as one of the happiest days of their lives.





"'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.' Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.

His IPL franchise Mumbai Indians wished the duo a happy married life. "Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here's wishing love, laughter, and a happily ever after for @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also congratulated the couple on getting hitched. Earlier this month, ANI had reported that Bumrah had asked for some days off as he was getting married. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source had told ANI.

The 27-year-old Bumrah played two Tests in the four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets. Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England in Chennai and he returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did a majority of the work. India won the Test series 3-1.

Meanwhile, in the shortest format, Team India made a brilliant comeback in the T20I series as the team registered a comprehensive 8-wicket victory in the second T20I on Sunday after losing the first game. The third game of the series will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

