Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)
Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

Malinga moves up in latest ICC T20I rankings

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:15 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 7 (ANI): After an exceptional performance in the last T20I against New Zealand, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga moved from 41st to 21st position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings updated on Saturday.
Malinga's five-wicket haul in the final match on Friday, which included the incredible feat of four wickets off consecutive balls for the second time in his international career, helped him finish with seven wickets in the series and advance from 41st to 21st position.
Malinga, along with New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, have made major gains in the T20I Player Rankings after the conclusion of the three-match series, which New Zealand won by 2-1.
Santner's four wickets in the series has helped him enter the top five -- up from 11th position. Fast bowler Tim Southee moved 14 places to 15th spot, while New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme gained 43 places to 80th in the latest rankings update for batsmen.
For Sri Lanka, batsmen Kusal Mendis was up 33 places to 40th spot and Niroshan Dickwella gained 28 places to the 54th spot. Isuru Udana gained three places to 50th position and Lakshan Sandakan was up by 30 places to 7th in the bowler's list.
In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings -- which are led by Pakistan -- New Zealand and Sri Lanka remain in sixth and eight positions with 252 and 229 points respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:16 IST

Hockey India names 33 players for junior men's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the junior men's national coaching camp, which is scheduled to begin from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:19 IST

Universe Boss Gayle shares picture with 'Yes Boss' actor Shahrukh Khan!

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle, popularly known as 'Universe Boss' on Saturday shared a picture with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:48 IST

ISRO has shown how they keep on increasing boundaries: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Following Indian Space Research Organisation's announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander', all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that ISRO has shown everyone how they keep increasing their boundaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:16 IST

Harry Kane one of the best finishers I have played with: Marcus Rashford

Leeds [UK], Sep 7 (ANI): Ahead of England's match against Bulgaria in the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers, striker Marcus Rashford heaped praise on team-mate, saying Harry Kane is one of the best finishers he has played with.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:46 IST

Abdul Qadir was life of dressing room, entertaining team with...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan on Saturday remembered late Abdul Qadir as the life of the dressing room who used to entertain the team with his wit and humour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:52 IST

Sports fraternity salutes the hardwork and dedication of ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Following Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander', the sports fraternity called on the space agency to keep its hopes alive while reposing faith in their achievements.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Gambhir salutes spirit of ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Saturday hailed Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) great spirit and said the best is yet to come.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:07 IST

Tendulkar labels Abdul Qadir as "one of the best spinners of his time"

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:06 IST

BCCI issues notice to Dinesh Karthik for violating guidelines of...

London [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a notice to wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik for allegedly violating guidelines of his central contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 09:40 IST

Sehwag lauds ISRO's effort, whole country proud of them says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their hard work while asserting that the morale is still high and we will be successful in future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:30 IST

Cricket fraternity condoles demise of former Pak leg-spinner Abdul Qadir

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Various personalities from cricket fraternity has expressed grief over the demise of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir on Friday night due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 08:25 IST

Australia consolidates their position on day three of fourth Ashes Test

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia consolidated their position on day three of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes as they managed to restrict England to 200/5 in the first innings.

Read More
iocl