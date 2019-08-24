Malinga to lead Sri Lanka in upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:39 IST

Hazelwood hails Australia bowling lineup's competitive spirit

Dubai [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): After bundling out England for 67 in the first innings on day two of the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood hailed the competitive spirit within the team's bowling unit, saying having six quality bowlers keeps everyone on their toes.