Manchester Test: Woakes, Broad star as England defeat Windies to regain Wisden Trophy

Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad starred with the ball in hand for England as the Three Lions defeated West Indies in the third and final Test to regain the Wisden Trophy here at the Emirates Old Trafford.

England won the third Test of the three-match series by 269 runs on the final day of the match to take the series 2-1.

Woakes and Broad scalped five and four wickets respectively.

Windies had won the first Test by four wickets, but the side ended up on the losing front in the second and third Test.

Resuming fifth and final day at 10/2, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope struck a few boundaries at the start of play to ease nerves in the Windies camp.

However, veteran pacer Stuart Broad got among the wickets yet again as had Brathwaite (19) adjudged leg-before wicket in the 14th over of the second innings.

With this wicket, Broad recorded 500 scalps in the longest format of the game. Soon after, Chris Woakes dismissed Hope (31), reducing Windies to 71/4 in the 19th over.

To make matters worse for the Windies, Woakes struck again as he sent Shamarh Brooks (22) back to the pavilion, reducing Windies to 79/5.

Rain interrupted play in the first session, and as a result, early lunch was called with Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood holding the fort for the Windies.

As soon as the play started after the lunch break, Windies lost the wicket of Chase (7) as he was sent back to the pavilion by Dom Bess, reducing Windies to 87/6.

Windies' hopes were reliant on Jason Holder's (12) stay at the crease, but the skipper's stint at the crease was cut short by Woakes, and this proved as the final nail in the coffin.

Woakes continued his wicket-taking form and in the end, Windies were bowled out for 129, handing England a win by 269 runs in the third and final Test of the series. (ANI)

