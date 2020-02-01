'Mankad' law removal may need some deliberation: Ravi Ashwin

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday made a cheeky remark on the idea of removal of law related to 'Mankading' in the game of cricket.

While replying to England pacer James Anderson, Ashwin said that the removal of the law may need some deliberation, but a shredder will work fine for now.

"Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now," Ashwin tweeted.



During the 2019 IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin ended up dismissing Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler through the 'Mankad' and this riled up various cricketers and fans worldwide.

'Mankad' made its presence felt in the ongoing U-19 World Cup quarter-final between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad ran out Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira at the non-striker's end as he removed the bails while delivering the ball with the opener being out of his crease.

The matter was referred to the third umpire and replays found Huraira out of the crease.

As per the laws of the game, "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

Pakistan went on to defeat Afghanistan to set-up a semi-final clash with India on February 4. (ANI)

