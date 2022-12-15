Manoj Prabhakar steps down as head coach of Nepal men's cricket team

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 15 (ANI): Nepal men's cricket head coach Manoj Prabhakar has stepped down from his position, announced Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Thursday.

"Manoj Prabhakar has stepped down from his position of Nepal Men's National Cricket Team's Head Coach with immediate effect on 15th December 2022. CAN has accepted his resignation and wish him the best for his future," said CAN in a statement on Twitter.

He was announced as the Head Coach of Nepal's team back in August this year. He succeeded Pubudu Dassanayake, Indian allrounder Prabhakar worked as head coach for three Ranji Trophy teams. In 2016, Prabhakar, who had represented his home nation in 169 internationals, served as Afghanistan's bowling coach.



Notably, Prabhakar has represented India from 1984-1996. He played as an all-rounder.

In 32 Test matches, he scored 1,600 runs across 58 innings at an average of 32.65. Prabhakar scored one century and nine half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 120. He also took 96 wickets in the format, with the best bowling figures of 6/132 in an innings.

The all-rounder also played 130 ODIs, in which he scored 1,858 runs at an average of 24.12. He has two centuries and 11 fifties in the format, with the best score of 106 runs. Prabhakar also has 157 wickets in the format, with the best bowling figures of 5/33. (ANI)

