Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne heaps praise on Steve Smith

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:25 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sep 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne heaped praise on teammate Steven Smith, saying the batsman is very proactive which makes the task of the bowlers very hard.
His remarks came after the close of play on day one of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes.
"It was good to spend some time with him and a good experience to see how he goes about it and also learn from him out there. What makes him the best in the world is that he is always one step ahead and thinking ahead and not being reactive. He is being proactive, which makes him very hard to bowl to," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Labuschagne as saying.
Rain played spoilsport on day one of the Test and only 44 overs were bowled after which Aussies reached the score of 170/3.
Australia had got off to a bad start as the side lost its openers David Warner and Marcus Harris early, restricting the team to 28/2.
It was then that Labuschagne and Smith got together at the crease and were able to put up a partnership of 116 runs, which saw both batsmen bringing up their respective half-centuries.
This was the first time that both batsmen batted together as earlier in the series, Labuschagne had come in as concussion substitute after Smith was hit by a bouncer bowled by Jofra Archer in the second Test.
Labuschagne was eventually sent back to the pavilion by Craig Overton, but Smith is still unbeaten at 60 and he will resume the day as the overnight batsman.
It was a windy day in Manchester and as a result, the batsmen had to face difficulty while facing the pace bowlers. The wind forced the bails to come off frequently and as a result, the umpires decided to play for a while without the bails.
"Today the conditions, the wind, it was tough to get used to it and get consistent with your movements because it was so windy and there were so many distractions around the ground," Labuschagne said.
"When the umpires put the bails on you could just see the stumps shake and it was just a matter of time before they came off. It was very windy out there. I have never played a game where you've played with no bails, so that was very different. All in all, it was pretty tough conditions for bowling out there," he said.
Currently, the Ashes is levelled at 1-1. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:39 IST

Kashmiri girl Ishrat Akhtar to represent India at Asia-Oceania...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Ishrat Akhtar, a resident of Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, will be representing India at the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:52 IST

George Linde replaces JJ Smuts in Proteas squad for T20I series...

Cape Town [South Africa], Sep 5 (ANI): Uncapped spinner George Linde has replaced Jon Jon Smuts in the South Africa squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:05 IST

Tendulkar pays homage to coach Ramakant Achrekar on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid homage to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:29 IST

US Open: Rafael Nadal enters semi-finals

New York [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Wednesday (local time) entered the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the quarter-final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Rashid Khan becomes the youngest Test captain

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): Spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday led Afghanistan for the first time in a Test Match and has broken a 15-year-old record to become the youngest cricketer to lead a side in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Coming under BCCI, the turning point for women's cricket in...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Mithali Raj, known as the pioneer of women's cricket in India feels that coming under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was a turning point for the women's sport in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Odisha-based Anupama Swain wins bronze in World Martial Arts...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Woman athlete Anupama Swain who qualified for 2022 Asian Games by winning a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Martial Arts Mastership Jiu-Jitsu has said that the achievement was a proud moment for her as she was the only Indian to participate in t

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:57 IST

ISSF World Cup winners Abhishek Verma, Deepak Kumar accorded a...

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Indian shooting contingent who made the country proud in the recently concluded International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rio World Cup by winning 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals were accorded a rousing welcomed on returning to Delhi on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:36 IST

No delay in disbursing reward money to players, says Rijiju

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In a bid to boost the morale of the players, the government has decided to give 'reward money' to athletes who make it big at the international events at the earliest.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:11 IST

US Open: Belinda Bencic thrashes Donna Vekic to reach semifinals

New York [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Switzerland's Belinda Bencic thrashed Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:10 IST

Rain plays spoilsport on day one, Australia scores 170/3 in...

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Rain plays a spoilsport on the day one of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:41 IST

Rashid Khan reveals his name, number Test jersey

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Afghanistan's newly appointed captain in all formats Rashid Khan on Wednesday revealed his name and number jersey ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Read More
iocl