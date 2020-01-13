Marcus Stoinis becomes highest run-getter in BBL

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 12 (ANI): Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis became the highest run-getter in Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.

Stoinis played an unbeaten knock of 147 runs against Sydney Sixers to surpass D'Arcy Short, who previously held the record with 122* runs.

The 30-year-old Stoinis thrashed another record with the help of Hilton Cartwright as they both formed a 207-run partnership, highest-ever in the tournament.

Cartwright scored 59 runs before Tom Curran gold hold if him in the final over of the innings. With the help of Stoinis and Cartwright's brilliance, Melbourne Stars managed to put up a total of 219 runs on the board.

Sydney Sixers are yet to start their innings. (ANI)

