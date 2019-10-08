Marcus Stoinis dropped from Australia's T20I squad for series against SL, Pak

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 8 (ANI): All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been dropped from Australia's 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as Cricket Australia announced the team on Tuesday.

Stoinis was able to score 87 runs in seven innings in the World Cup and then he struggled with a side injury that affected his bowling.

"It is almost a year to the day until Australia hosts the men's Twenty20 World Cup and we have selected this squad with that in mind. We have looked to put a squad together that we think can take us through to that tournament," Australia's national selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement.



However, the 30-year-old had an exceptional Big Bash last season where he made 533 runs at an average of 53.30.

Billy Stanlake and Ben McDermott have been recalled into the side as the team gears up for their preparation for the T20 World Cup next year.

Jason Behrendorff was not available for selection as he was earlier ruled out for the season with a back injury.

Stoinis' Western Australia team-mate, Ashton Turner, has retained his place in the squad after doubt whether he would be fit following a broken finger in the Marsh Cup.

The spin bowling will be handled by Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

"In terms of batsmen, we have selected top and middle-order specialists. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Carey provide us excellent options through the middle-order after Finch, Warner and Smith," Hohns said.

"In terms of spinners, we feel like the all-round package Ashton Agar possesses is irresistible at the moment and Adam Zampa has proven to be a very good T20 bowler in all conditions," he added.

Australia's 14-member squad is as follows: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The series against Sri Lanka will begin from October 27 whereas the series against Pakistan will commence from November 3. (ANI)

