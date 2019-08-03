Mark McInnes is brilliant coach for Lancashire Thunder, says Alex Blackwell

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A day after stepping down as Lancashire Thunder head coach, former Australia cricketer Alex Blackwell on Saturday said Mark McInnes is a brilliant coach and great fit for the squad.

Blackwell took to Twitter and expressed excitement for the team ahead of the KIA Super League (KSL). The 35-year-old said the team can achieve greater heights.

She added that England pacer Kate Cross, who will lead Thunder, is ready for her duties.

"I'm excited to see @LancsCricketWMN get stuck into #KSL2019. Last season was positive but there is much more this group can achieve. Mark is a brilliant coach and a great fit for this squad. Captain @katecross16 more than ready to lead this team on the field #thunderiscoming," Blackwell tweeted.



McInnes replaced Blackwell as the latter returned to Sydney after being offered an opportunity to work in genetic counselling at the Royal Sydney Children's Hospital.

Blackwell spent a week with the squad in Manchester to ensure a smooth transition for McInnes to take over the duties of head coach.

McInnes, who had arrived at Old Trafford to work as assistant coach to Blackwell, is an experienced coach in Australia. He has worked with Sydney Thunder throughout the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and New South Wales Breakers in the Women's National Cricket League.

The tournament will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars, Western Storm, and Yorkshire Diamonds - playing against each other in a home and away basis.

KSL will begin on August 6, with Lancashire Thunder and Southern Vipers playing in the curtain-raiser at Aigburth, Liverpool. (ANI)

