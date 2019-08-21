Mark Robinson to step down as England women's team coach

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): England women's team coach Mark Robinson will be stepping down from his role, confirmed Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket on Tuesday.

As a temporary arrangement, assistant coach, Alastair Maiden will be taking the role held by Robinson, as the team prepares to face Pakistan in a series at the end of this year.

"Mark can reflect on his time as England coach with a great deal of pride. Winning the Women's World Cup in 2017 in front of a packed Lord's was a landmark moment for the whole game and his leadership and professionalism were an integral part of our success," Connor said in an official statement.

"He drove high standards across young players to become the best team in the world as well as coaching them to understand the demands of professional sport," she added.

Robinson had joined the coaching setup of the team in 2015 and he immediately created ripples after deciding to drop then skipper Charlotte Edwards following a disappointing performance in 2016 World T20.

Under his coaching, Heather Knight was appointed as the captain and this decision proved to be fruitful as England won the Women's 50-over World Cup in 2017.

"Mark passionately championed the development of the women's game during his time in this role and we thank him for all he has contributed to England women's cricket during such an exciting stage of our journey. However, after discussions with Mark, we have agreed that now is the right time for him to step down as England Women's Head Coach," Connor said.

"It is important that we give Mark's successor time to shape the team's future direction and to begin to develop strong relationships with the players as we plan for the next phase of our international calendar," she added.

England was recently defeated by Australia in the Women's Ashes and Robinson remarked that the series was a difficult one.

"Although the recent Ashes was a difficult series, a few hard weeks doesn't take anything away from what has been a wonderful four years. I have had so many highlights and memorable moments with the team," Robinson said.

"Nothing could ever surpass winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home soil, but from a pure coaching perspective, reaching the T20 final last November - with a depleted team, three non-contracted players and three players twenty years old or younger - is a huge personal highlight," he added.

England are currently ranked third in the ODI rankings and second in the T20I rankings. (ANI)

