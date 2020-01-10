Mark Waugh labels Labuschagne as 'number one' batsman in the world

Sydney [Australia], Jan 10 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Mark Waugh has heaped praise on Marnus Labuschagne, saying the player is currently the number one batsman in the world.

He also said that the player would excel in the 50-over format series against India.

"He is probably the number one batsman in world cricket, albeit in the Test format, but I think he can carry that on into the white-ball format as well. I think he has got to bat in the top four," sydneymorningherald.com.au quoted Waugh as saying.

"You would imagine Finch and Warner would open, Steve Smith at three and Labuschagne at four. I think he is ideally suited at four because he can play spin well, he is a good sweeper of the ball," he added.

Waugh said that the batsman would be tested by the Indian spinners, but added that the player is well equipped to handle whatever is thrown at him.

"He is going to get tested out, obviously, by the spin of India, by the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, those sorts of guys. But a batsman in form going to India is exactly what you need. I think he will go really well," Waugh said.

Labuschage recently grabbed his career-best ranking and moved to the third place in the latest ICC Test player rankings after a match-winning double-century against New Zealand in Sydney.

The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 in the third Test. He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, saw him amass 896 runs.

Australia's squad for three-match series against India: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

