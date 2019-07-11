Mark Wood plays his 50th ODI

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): England fast bowler Mark Wood on Thursday received his 50th One-Day International (ODI) cap during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston.

Cricket World Cup in a tweet said it is a landmark day for Wood.

"A landmark day for England's Mark Wood - he's playing his 50th ODI today," Cricket World Cup tweeted.



The 29-year-old Wood entered the World Cup semi-final match with 59 wickets under his belt. He has picked up two four-wicket hauls so far in his cricketing career.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final of the World Cup. The Down Under side brought in Peter Handscomb in their playing XI for injured Usman Khawaja. While England went in with the same team from their last league match.

The winner of the second semi-final will meet New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on July 14. (ANI)

