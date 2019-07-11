England fast bowler Mark Wood
England fast bowler Mark Wood

Mark Wood plays his 50th ODI

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:15 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): England fast bowler Mark Wood on Thursday received his 50th One-Day International (ODI) cap during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston.
Cricket World Cup in a tweet said it is a landmark day for Wood.
"A landmark day for England's Mark Wood - he's playing his 50th ODI today," Cricket World Cup tweeted.

The 29-year-old Wood entered the World Cup semi-final match with 59 wickets under his belt. He has picked up two four-wicket hauls so far in his cricketing career.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final of the World Cup. The Down Under side brought in Peter Handscomb in their playing XI for injured Usman Khawaja. While England went in with the same team from their last league match.
The winner of the second semi-final will meet New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on July 14. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:36 IST

Men in Blue's defeat reminiscent of our 2017 WC final loss, says...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday said the Men in Blue's World Cup semi-final defeat is reminiscent of women's 2017 World Cup final loss.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:34 IST

Lata Mangeshkar urges Dhoni not to retire

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): In a series of tweets on Thursday, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar urged cricket legend M S Dhoni not  to retire from the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:31 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Alex Carey hit on chin, receives medical treatment

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Thursday received medical treatment immediately after blood streamed down his chin during the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against England at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:04 IST

Our boys played their hearts out: CK Khanna on India's semi-final defeat

Edgbaston [UK], July 11 (ANI): BCCI's acting president CK Khanna on Thursday said the Indian boys played their hearts out against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:58 IST

Special camp will benefit team to prepare for Olympic...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Indian women's hockey goalkeeper Savita on Wednesday said the special camp for goalkeepers will benefit the preparation for Olympic Qualification.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:47 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Australia win toss, elect to bat first

Birmingham [UK], July 11 (ANI): Australia won the toss and chose to bat against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:47 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Tajikistan defeat Syria 2-0

Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tajikistan defeated Syria 2-0 in the third match of the Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday at the EKA Arena here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:23 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Players to watch out in England-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The host England will lock horns with the arch-rivals Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:12 IST

Bhuvaneshwar: Tribal student selected for Commonwealth Pre Cadet...

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): A tribal student Nitya Majhi from Kandhamal district (Odisha) was selected for the Commonwealth Pre Cadet Indian Judo Team under 46Kg category, scheduled to be held at Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:21 IST

CWC'19: ICC approves Mathew Wade as Khawaja's replacement

Dubai [UAE], July 11 (ANI): ICC on Wednesday approved Mathew Wade as a replacement of injured Usman Khawaja in the Australian squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:21 IST

CWC'19: Netizens can't keep calm seeing Dhoni seemingly in tears

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Twitterverse lost its cool on Wednesday after former India captain MS Dhoni seemed to get teary-eyed after getting dismissed in the penultimate over in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:25 IST

Federer, Nadal advance to Wimbledon semi-finals

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as they won their respective quarter-final matches on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl