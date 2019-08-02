England pacer Mark Wood
England pacer Mark Wood

Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes due to knee injury

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood was on Friday ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia due to a knee injury he suffered during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.
England Cricket took to Twitter and wrote, "Injury update: @MAWood33 has had left knee surgery to address an injury sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup."

Wood was the second-highest wicket-taker for England after Jofra Archer in the World Cup. The 29-year-old scalped 18 wickets in the tournament. England beat New Zealand to score their maiden victory.
He was not included in the squad for the first two Test matches due to the injury.
"He will continue rehabilitation for this and the left side strain that he sustained in the World Cup final. As a result of these injuries, he will be unavailable for any cricket for the remainder of the season," England Cricket said in another post.

Wood has played 13 Test matches for England and bagged 36 wickets with the best figure of 5-41.
England and Australia are currently playing the first match of the Ashes series.
The 14-man England squad comprises Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vc), Olly Stone and Chris Woakes. (ANI)

