Marnus has big appetite for runs: Australian skipper Cummins after win over West Indies

Perth [Australia], December 4 (ANI): Following his side's 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test, skipper Pat Cummins heaped praises on batter Marnus Labuschagne, saying that he has "a big appetite for runs".

Marnus Labuschagne's combo of the double century and century and spinner Nathan Lyon's magic with the ball helped Australia clinch a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of two-match series in Perth on Sunday.

"I am doing well, just have a tight quad. It is not too bad, I was about to bowl. It feels fine. The boys called it a jog (while fielding), I was happy with it, tried to be protective and hopefully I will be available for Adelaide. Keeping my fingers crossed for the next couple of days. (on his injury)

"On Aussie wickets, you are going to get big partnerships, especially when the wicket flattens out," said Cummins on the batting surface.

"The batters did their job, the quicks stood up, it was a fantastic all-round performance. Marnus (Labuschagne) is ridiculous, he has a big appetite for runs. Lyon is the most important bowler in our team, he keeps taking wickets. There was not much on offer for the spinners, but he found out a way and kept picking wickets," concluded Cummins by praising Labuschagne and Lyon for their performances.

Chasing a total of 498, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite kept hopes alive with his 110-run knock. After his fall, WI lost some quick wickets and was reduced to 233/7. An eighth-wicket stand between Roston Chase (55) and Alzarri Joseph (43) took WI past 300-run mark. But spinner Nathan Lyon (6/128) was just too good for West Indies to handle.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 182/2 in 37 overs. This gave Australia a 498-run lead in the match. Labuschagne (104*) scored a masterful century after a double ton in the previous innings. David Warner scored 48, Steve Smith was unbeaten at 20*.



Roach and Chase took a wicket each.

In their first innings, West Indies was bundled out for 283 in response to 598/4 declared by Australia in the first innings. WI was trailing by 315 runs at the end of their first innings. Openers Brathwaite (64) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (51) scored half-centuries.

Pacers Pat Cummins (3/34) and Mitchell Starc (3/51) impressed for Australia. Lyon got two scalps and Hazlewood and Cameron Green took a wicket each.

Australia declared their first innings at 598/4. Labuschagne (204) and Steve Smith (200) scored incredible double tons. Labuschagne and Smith also had a 251-run partnership for the third wicket. Usman Khawaja scored a half-century, ending with 65 runs in his kitty.

Braithwaite (2/65) was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies. Jayden Seales and Kyle Mayers took a wicket each.

Labuschagne was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his knocks of 204 and 104*.

Brief Scores: Australia: 598/4 declared and 182/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 104*, David Warner 48, Kemar Roach 1/30) defeated West Indies: 283 and 333 (Kraigg Brathwaite 110, Roston Chase 55, Nathan Lyon 6/128) by 164 runs. (ANI)

