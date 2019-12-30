Marnus Labuschagne attains career-best rankings, De Kock breaks into top 10

Dubai [UAE], Dec 30 (ANI): Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday attained career-best ranking after making a jump of one place to secure the fourth place in the latest International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings.

Labuschagne is in sublime form in Test series against New Zealand as he smashed one ton and two half-centuries during the series.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 247 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has gained eight spots and stormed into the top 10 rankings.

De Kock scored 129 runs in the first Test against England including a knock of 95 runs in the first innings.

South Africa won the first Test against England by 110 runs at centurion. With this win, the hosts open their account in the World Test Championships standings. The team gains its first 30 points in four Tests. South Africa now lead the four-match series 1-0.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australia player Steve Smith retained their spots. Kohli is placed on the first spot with 928 points while Smith is in second place with 911 points.

New Zealand Neil Wagner moved one place to secure the second spot in Test bowlers ranking. Wagner took seven wickets in the first Test against Australia.

South Africa Vernon Philander gained three places to end at the fifth spot. Philander scalped four wickets in the Test against England.

Philander announced retirement from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming Test series against England.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Shami moved up the ladder to secure ninth and tenth spot respectively. (ANI)

