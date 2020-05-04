Marnus Labuschagne 'by no means' wants to restrict himself to Test, ODI cricket

Dubai [UAE], May 4 (ANI): Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne said 'by no means' he wants to limit himself to Test and ODI format of the game as he expressed ambition to represent the team in the shortest format of the game.

"By no means do I want to limit myself to those two formats, I definitely have the ambition to play T20 cricket for Australia," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Labuschagne as saying.

"My [T20] opportunities have been minimal and with the schedule, it doesn't look like there might be too many other opportunities, but for me, it's about scoring runs in one-day and Test cricket and if I get opportunities down the road then make sure I take them," he added.

Since his debut in 2018, Labuschagne has featured in 14 Tests and seven ODIs. He averages an incredible 63.43 in Tests and 50.83 early in his career in ODIs. However, the batsman is yet to play a T20I match.

Labuschagne's splendid performances in the recent matches also handed him a central players' contracts by Cricket Australia.

As the cricket has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Labuschagne said he is using the time to reflect on the year gone by.

"That's probably one of the major parts in this period, just to sit back and think about everything that's happened. It has been a really special year for me, there's no doubt about that, the way things have unfolded has been awesome," he said.

"It's been about taking it all in, being happy and proud about that, then looking at how I can get better, looking at different parts of your game on-field and off-field that you can work on in this period to continually get better," Labuschagne added. (ANI)

