Martial on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine: Darren Fletcher

Manchester [UK], July 15 (ANI): Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has said that Anthony Martial is on the cusp of becoming an elite number nine.

Martial is currently enjoying a stellar run with United as he has registered 21 goals in 41 appearances for the side so far across all competitions.

"I thought Anthony Martial was fantastic. I think his endeavour, his work-rate... the talent has always been there. There have always been questions marks about his work-rate and his desire but he's definitely putting that right and he's been the most surprising player for me since the restart," the official website of Manchester United quoted Fletcher as saying.

"I think he's been fantastic. I think we're seeing somebody on the cusp, if he keeps this going, of being a real elite number nine goalscorer. His attitude all night was a real positive for me," he added.

Manchester United last played a 2-2 draw against Southampton in the Premier League.

In the match, Martial had registered the second goal for United as he struck the ball into the net in the 23rd minute.

Manchester United is currently in the fifth position in the standings with 59 points from 35 matches.

The side will next take on Crystal Palace on Thursday, July 16. (ANI)

