Martyn Moxon, Andrew Gale depart as Yorkshire replace coaching staff after racism row

Yorkshire [UK], December 3 (ANI): Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Friday announced the removal of Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon and First XI Coach Andrew Gale along with the team's entire coaching staff.

Yorkshire said a new Director of Cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited.

The club also informed that the backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the Club. An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed.

"Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust. The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the Club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive," said Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chair of Yorkshire CCC in a statement.

"We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a Club which people can trust.



"We are hoping to announce a new Director of Cricket in the coming days. We have a huge rebuilding job to do but we are confident that this heralds a step forward towards a brighter future," he added.

Last month, the chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Roger Hutton, announced his resignation ahead of an emergency meeting to discuss the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) in September this year had said Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but the club said it would take no disciplinary action.

Azeem Rafiq in November this year in the parliamentary select committee hearing revealed how former England batter Gary Ballance used the term 'Kevin' in a derogatory manner.

MPs heard from former cricketer Azeem Rafiq in the DCMS hearing, about his calls for disciplinary action to be taken by Yorkshire County Cricket Club following its investigation which found he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying.

Rafiq spoke in detail about one-time Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance. Notably, Ballance admitted using a "racial slur" towards Rafiq in a lengthy statement issued earlier this month, apologising but stating it as part of a long and deep friendship. (ANI)

