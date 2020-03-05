Mashrafe Mortaza to step down from captaincy after 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 5 (ANI): Fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza will step down as captain of Bangladesh team after the third ODI against Zimbabwe.



Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Bangladesh secured a 169 runs victory in the first ODI while in the second ODI, the side defeated Zimbabwe by four runs.

The 36-year-old Mortaza led Bangladesh to the semi-final of 2017 Champions Trophy and quarter-final of 2015 World Cup. Bangladesh had to face a nine-wicket loss at the hands of India in Champions Trophy. In the 2015 World Cup, India defeated Bangladesh by 109 runs in quarter-final.

The third ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played on March 6. (ANI)

