Match against Pakistan is just like a final: Priyam Garg's father

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): As India and Pakistan lock horns in the semi-final of the U19 Cricket World Cup, father of Indian skipper Priyam Garg on Tuesday said that the match against the arch-rival is nothing less than a final.

"It's a good feeling that the team has progressed so far ahead in the tournament. The match against Pakistan is a big one, I hope everyone plays with a never-say-die attitude," Priyam's father Naresh Garg told ANI.

"Everyone has played so well in the tournament so far, I consider this match against Pakistan as a final, if we win this, we will definitely bring the Cup home. I wish that he scores double century in this match," he added.

Priyam has scored 61 runs in the tournament so far. The skipper has come out to the middle just two times and he managed to score 56 runs in India's first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka.

In the ongoing semi-final, Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bowl first.

If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins.

The last eight U19 World Cup finals have featured at least one of Pakistan or India.

India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan's playing XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (c), Farhad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

When it comes to clashes in the U-19 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan has an edge after winning five matches from nine encounters against their arch-rival. (ANI)

