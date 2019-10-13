Match practice is very important before any series: Umesh Yadav

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India pacer Umesh Yadav, who bagged six wickets in the second Test which India won by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday, said that 'match practice is very important' before playing any series.

The 31-year-old bowler missed the West Indies tour and he made himself available for the India A team.

"When I didn't play in the West Indies, selectors put me in India A team for South Africa A series. But when there is a big gap with ODIs, T20Is being played, I told the selectors that whatever match is there, let me play as the match practice is very important for me," Yadav told reporters in the post-match conference.

"Suddenly, you come from home and play a match, it can be a difficult as a fast bowler," he added.

Yadav showcased a good performance in the second Test after missing spot in the first game as India claimed the three-match series by 2-0.

"Most of the boys in this set-up, at least 7-8 have played 40 plus Tests. So when the youngsters, who are coming up, see the kind of hard work seniors is putting in, it's not easy for them. They know that they need to get better than us to be in the side," Yadav said.

"It's not in my hands. I can't say that I will play all the Test matches. All the bowlers are doing well. There is a healthy competition. Everyone will get his chance at some point or the other. I am ready for that and that's my mindset," he added.

India will now face South Africa in the third Test from October 19. (ANI)