India pacer Umesh Yadav
India pacer Umesh Yadav

Match practice is very important before any series: Umesh Yadav

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 21:59 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India pacer Umesh Yadav, who bagged six wickets in the second Test which India won by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday, said that 'match practice is very important' before playing any series.
The 31-year-old bowler missed the West Indies tour and he made himself available for the India A team.
"When I didn't play in the West Indies, selectors put me in India A team for South Africa A series. But when there is a big gap with ODIs, T20Is being played, I told the selectors that whatever match is there, let me play as the match practice is very important for me," Yadav told reporters in the post-match conference.
"Suddenly, you come from home and play a match, it can be a difficult as a fast bowler," he added.
Yadav showcased a good performance in the second Test after missing spot in the first game as India claimed the three-match series by 2-0.
"Most of the boys in this set-up, at least 7-8 have played 40 plus Tests. So when the youngsters, who are coming up, see the kind of hard work seniors is putting in, it's not easy for them. They know that they need to get better than us to be in the side," Yadav said.
"It's not in my hands. I can't say that I will play all the Test matches. All the bowlers are doing well. There is a healthy competition. Everyone will get his chance at some point or the other. I am ready for that and that's my mindset," he added.
India will now face South Africa in the third Test from October 19. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Sultan of Johar Cup: India trounce New Zealand 8-2

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian junior team trounced New Zealand 8-2 in their second match of 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:39 IST

India was better than us in every department, says Faf du...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat in the second Test match on Sunday, South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis has admitted that India was better than them in every department.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:21 IST

Gautam Gambhir's foundation to take care of 100 children of bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is over the moon and has announced that his NGO GG Foundation will take care of 100 children of those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:11 IST

Indian women's team arrive in Kalinga Stadium to attend national camp

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As the FIH Olympic Qualifiers are inching closer, the Indian women's hockey team arrived in Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday to attend a national coaching camp which will commence from October 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:59 IST

Will change medal's colour from silver to gold next time, says...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 13 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani, who bagged a silver in the Women's World Boxing Championship, said she will change her medal's colour to gold in the next edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:07 IST

Cricket fraternity congratulates Indian team on record-breaking victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team after it registered a massive victory over South Africa in the second Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:52 IST

Great team effort, spirit shown by boys: Virat Kohli after...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the teammates as they showcased a 'great team effort and spirited' performance after they won a second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:07 IST

George Linde to replace injured Keshav Maharaj in third Test...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 13 (ANI): South Africa spinner George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in the third Test match against India after the latter sustained a right-shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:46 IST

Mitchell Marsh sustains right-hand injury

Perth [Australia], Oct 13 (ANI): Western Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh on Sunday sustained a right-hand injury during his team's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:45 IST

Indian team arrive in Kolkata for upcoming clash against Bangladesh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Indian team landed here on Sunday for their forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:32 IST

Pune Test: India defeat South Africa by 137 runs and an innings,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by 137 runs and an innings in the second Test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:53 IST

Sports ministry decides to make sporting infrastructure accessible to all

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Ministry of sports on Sunday decided to allow national and state sports federations, leagues and clubs to organise sports events in all sporting facilities owned by the government, free of cost, in an attempt of provide impetus to the Fit India Movement.

Read More
iocl