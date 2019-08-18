Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne

Match winning century against New Zealand great source of confidence for me: Karunaratne

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:12 IST

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): After scoring a match-winning century, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has said it is a great source of confidence for him.
Karunaratne smashed a century after over a year and said that it was his hunger which empowered him to hit a ton.
"I had gone through quite a few games without a hundred, and I was telling the team that as well - that I haven't scored a hundred in a while, and that I've got to somehow do it in this game. I had that hunger. I try to go for those big scores as much as I can. When I get the opportunity, I really push for that," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Karunaratne as saying.
"In South Africa, New Zealand and Australia tours I couldn't quite get there, though I came close a few times. So when I got a chance here, in Sri Lanka, I made it happen. That's a great source of confidence for me - to hit a hundred on a tough wicket like this," he added.
Karunaratne played a knock of 122 runs during the final inning of the first Test match against New Zealand to help his side register a six-wicket victory over the Kiwis.
Karunaratne said that he had a positive approach to his inning and had made a plan beforehand that whoever gets a start needed to go big.
"I had a positive approach to this innings. We were watching the batsmen that did make runs, and we noted how they went about it. After the ball became a bit softer it became easier to bat, and then it was a case of using your feet to the spinners. We had a plan to do that, and we knew that whoever got a start needed to go big," Karunaratne said.
The second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start on August 22. (ANI)

