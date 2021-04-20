Mathews returns, Kusal Mendis misses out as Sri Lanka name squad for Bangladesh Test series

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], April 20 (ANI): Batsman Kusal Mendis has been sidelined while left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka and uncapped left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama were named in the side as the selection committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced the squad for two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews has also returned to the fold having left the West Indies tour mid-way due to personal reasons last month.

Bangladesh is slated to play two Tests against Sri Lanka starting from Wednesday and both the games will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

"The Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket selected the following players to take part in the 02 match test series vs Bangladesh. The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa," the SLC said in an official statement.



Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

The last time Bangladesh toured Sri Lanka for a Test series, the Tigers recorded their first win on hosts' soil in Colombo.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka pacer Pramodya Wickramasinghe is leading the newly appointed six-member selection committee for both the men's and women's cricket teams.

Romesh Kaluwitharana, Hemantha Wickramaratne, Varuna Waragoda, Uvais Karnain and Thalika Gunaratne are the other members of the panel. The six-member panel was ratified by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

Previous chief selector Ashantha de Mel had stepped down following the 2-0 loss against England in the home Test series earlier this year. (ANI)

