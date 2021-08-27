Matt Henry replaces Finn Allen in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh series

Christchurch [New Zealand], August 27 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been called into the squad for the Bangladesh tour as a replacement for batsman Finn Allen - who is in quarantine and recovering from COVID-19.

Allen will remain with the team and continue to be monitored by New Zealand team doctor Pat McHugh.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Friday said from Christchurch that Henry was the best man for the job.

"Matt's clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice," said Stead in a statement.

"He's received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination and already has an MIQ bed allocated for his return."



Stead said he didn't consider players currently in the UK due to the seven-day isolation period they would face on arrival into Dhaka.

"And, in the current environment, we remain mindful of the need to carefully balance player workloads," he said.

"We're not prepared to risk anyone's well-being by asking them to commit to extremely long periods away from home."

Henry was initially selected solely for the Pakistan leg of the winter programme but will now depart New Zealand on Monday to link up with New Zealand in Dhaka.

The Kiwis will play five T20Is against Bangladesh with the first game on, September 1. (ANI)

