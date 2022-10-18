Matt Mason appointed as England women's team fast bowling coach

London [UK], October 17 (ANI): Former Australian first-class cricketer Matt Mason has been appointed as England women's team fast bowling coach.

"Matt Mason has been appointed as England Women Fast Bowling Coach,' said a statement from ECB.

The 48-year-old, who took over 400 wickets in a 15-year professional career, is a highly respected coach in the men's game. He joins from Warwickshire, having previously worked in similar roles at Western Australia, Perth Scorchers, Leicestershire and Worcestershire.

Mason spent nine years at Worcestershire - and was part of the coaching staff when they won the second division of the County Championship in 2017 - and more recently assisted Perth Scorchers to the BBL title in 2021/22.

Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said: "We are absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of Matt. He was a very strong candidate for the role and we are looking forward to seeing what he brings to the England Women's cricket team."



"It was important that we recruited someone with a track record of working with and improving a group of fast bowlers at elite level. Matt will play a central role in developing current and future England bowlers, and we are excited by the leadership he will bring to fast bowling across the women's game."

"We are in the process of recruiting a Head Coach and Matt will be a valued part of that person's coaching staff, bringing great expertise and experience in the field of fast bowling."

"I would also like to thank Warwickshire in allowing Matt to make the move to his new role so quickly," he added.

Mason said: "I am really excited about taking on this role and I cannot wait to get started with England Women."

"There are only a handful of jobs I would have left Warwickshire for this is one of them. I had no intention of leaving the club, I loved my time there, but when this opportunity came up I felt I had to take it."

"I have never coached at the international level before, it is an exciting prospect and I don't know if such a chance would ever arise again in the future. I'm looking forward to meeting the group, getting to know everyone and hopefully helping drive the team forward to on-field success," he concluded. (ANI)

