Matthew Wade hails Mitchell Starc

Adelaide [Australia], Nov 30 (ANI): Australia's Matthew Wade has praised his teammate Mitchell Starc after he put the team in a dominating position in the second test match against Pakistan.

"When we first got out there, Starc was bowling proper fast. The night session was quick, but I thought his first three or four overs straight away were as fast as I've seen for a long time," Cricket.com.au quoted Wade as saying.

"He seems to like Adelaide, he gets a nice run-up and lets it fly. It's pretty cool to be standing at mid-off and watching those guys go about their work. They're world-class," he added.

Starc picked four wickets, reducing Pakistan to 96/6 after the conclusion of the second day. Apart from Starc, it was David Warner's 335-run innings which has put the hosts on a commanding position.

Australia declared their first innings on 589/3. (ANI)

