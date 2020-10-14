Matthew Waite signs two-year contract extension with Yorkshire

Yorkshire [UK], October 14 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Yorkshire on Wednesday announced Matthew Waite has signed a two-year contract extension, that will see him stay with the Club until the end of 2022.

The all-rounder, who unfortunately spent the majority of the 2020 season on the sidelines due to injury, will be hoping to cement a place in the first team over the next two seasons.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it. I think the squad is in a good place at the moment. We've made a couple of good signings and the young lads are starting to perform more consistently as well, so I think there's a lot to look forward to in the next couple of years," the club's official website quoted Waite as saying.



Waite was ruled out of the shortened 2020 season just one day before the opening Bob Willis Trophy game.

"It's been a tough couple of years if I'm honest. I had a good pre-season, a good game against Lancashire and I was really looking forward to the season, but unfortunately, I didn't have the best of luck," said the all-rounder.

"The backing from the coaches and Martyn (Moxon) is definitely one of the good things. Obviously, I've not played much in the last couple of years so to get that backing and a two-year deal fills me with a lot of confidence. Hopefully, I can repay them over the next few years," Waite added. (ANI)





