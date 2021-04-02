May your hospital stay be short and recovery even shorter: Afridi wishes Tendulkar a speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Friday wished Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery after the 'Little Master' was shifted to the hospital, days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Afridi is optimistic that the legendary batsman will make a strong recovery. "Wishing you a speedy recovery Legend. No doubt that you will make a strong recovery. May your hospital stay be short and your recovery even shorter!" Afridi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Afridi's compatriot and former Pakistan pace bowling legend Wasim Akram wished a speedy recovery to Tendulkar.



"Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!" Akram tweeted.

Last Saturday, Tendulkar had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus and added that all other members at his home had returned a negative COVID result.

On Friday, Tendulkar said that he has been hospitalised for "abundant precaution under medical advice". He also wished his fan on the 10th anniversary of India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph.

Soon after this, former India cricketers and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wished the legend a speedy recovery. Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the Covid-19 last week. All of them shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans' presence inside the stadium.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket. (ANI)

