Mayank Agarwal has been in rich vein of form, says Ashwin

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 23 (ANI): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said on Sunday said that teammate Mayank Agarwal has been in great form because he knows the condition in New Zealand very well.

"Mayank Agarwal has been in a rich vein of form so obviously that matters, he had the continuity, he has played India A games here and ODIs and obviously bat flow is very beautiful on the ball," Ashwin said during a press conference at the end of day three.

India showed a dismal performance with the bat and ended day three at 144-5. India trail by 39 runs with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihariare at the crease on 25* and 15*, respectively.

Only Mayank Agarwal stood tall among Indian batters as he smashed 58 runs off 99 balls.

Earlier, New Zealand started the day three at a bad note as the side lost BJ Watling (14) without adding a run to the overnight score of 216/5.

Tim Southee then joined Colin de Grandhomne and both took the side to 225. In the 75th over Mohammed Shami dismissed Southee (6). However, after that Kyle Jamieson and Grandhomne dominated Indian bowlers and stitched a partnership of 71 runs.

Trent Boult played a vital knock of 38 runs at the lower order, taking the side to 348 in first innings.

Ashwin said that India took early wickets but BlackCaps' lower-order batsmen played well and took the side to 348 runs as they knew the conditions better than us which India team need to learn.

"Lower order batters do put a price on their wicket. I think Kyle Jamieson has got a couple of the first-class hundreds if I am not wrong. They really understand the condition very well and they use to their advantage they try to hit it with the breeze, they know what works and what does not work that we should quickly learn from them and try to compete with them," he added. (ANI)







