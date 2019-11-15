Mayank Agarwal scores second double ton in Test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal scored his second double century in Test cricket on Friday.

The 28-year-old right-handed batsman, playing in his eighth Test, completed this feat against Bangladesh in the ongoing first Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here.

At the time of filing this story, he was batting at 204.

In the series against South Africa, Agarwal had scored his first century in international cricket. In the same series, he also went on to register his first double century.

Agarwal finished the series against the Proteas with 340 runs from three-matches.

Earlier in the day, Agarwal brought up his century in the 60th over of the Indian innings. The batsman now has three centuries.

India bundled out Bangladesh for a below-par score of 150 on the first day of the match. They then lost Rohit Sharma (6) cheaply, but Cheteshwar Pujara and Agarwal saw off the first day.

On day two, India lost back to back wickets as Pujara (54) was dismissed after scoring a half-century, and then Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion for a duck. Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Abu Jayed in the 86th over after scoring 86 runs.

Till filing this story, India had reached a score of 375/4 with Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja still at the crease. (ANI)

