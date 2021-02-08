Mayers hopes his performance against Bangladesh 'inspire all youngsters to work hard'

Chattogram [Bangladesh], February 7 (ANI): After guiding his team to an impressive win over Bangladesh, West Indies' Kyle Mayers said that his heroics in his debut Test match should "inspire all youngsters to work hard".

West Indies chased down a target of 395 on the final day in Chattogram to win the match by three wickets and secure a 1-0 lead against Bangladesh here on Sunday. It was the fifth-highest successful run-chase in Test history, and the highest ever in Asia. The chase was made possible by Mayers' unbeaten knock of 210.

"West Indies win. Kyle Mayers' incredible 210* guides the visitors to a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh. This is the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Test history," ICC tweeted.



"I am always a positive person. I always believe in my abilities and the team, and I always was positive [to finish the chase]. We never gave up. We always said in the dressing room that we need to keep fighting. The captain and coach told the bowlers as well that you need to keep fighting on a pitch like this. Shannon [Gabriel] put in great effort to lead the way," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mayers as saying.

"It is a great feeling to be playing Test cricket. Then to go on and score a century, and then to make it a double, and then going on to win this Test. I would like to be thankful to my team-mates, my coaches and family back home. A guy making his debut and making a double should inspire all youngsters to work hard and reach this level," he added.

West Indies' performance in the match earned praise from several former players, including Virender Sehwag and Vivian Richards.

Former India batsman, Sehwag, termed it as "one of the greatest chases". "West Indies. Unbelievable. One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers. Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow, West Indies. Looks like a year where Away teams will dominate. #BANvWI," he tweeted.

Calling it a sensational win, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards tweeted: "What a sensational win from the @windiescricket. We never stop fighting and that's what we proved today. Absolutely buzzing with the winning feeling. Test Cricket you beauty!!! #BANvWI." (ANI)

