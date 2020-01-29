MCC announce team for Pakistan tour

London [UK], Jan 29 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper will lead the Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) team for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Ajmal Shahzad was named as the head coach of the team.

"We are thrilled to be able to name a strong squad for this tour, which blends youth and experience for a strong side of high quality," John Stephenson, MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket) said in an official statement on Wednesday.

"We have really appreciated the collaborative approach from the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League, which has enabled us to arrange fixtures against sides preparing for this year's PSL tournament as well as to secure the services of some of those participating," he added.

MCC are set to play games against two PSL teams, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, as well as Pakistan's domestic T20 champions, Northerns.

MCC squad: Kumar Sangakkara (C), Ravi Bopara, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Imran Qayyum, Will Rhodes, Safyaan Sharif, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Ross Whiteley. (ANI)

