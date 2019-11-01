Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara

MCC champion county match to be played in Sri Lanka next year

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:59 IST

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the next year's champion county match will be played in Sri Lanka.
The match will see the MCC take on the winners of the County Championship (Essex) in a four-day class match. Former Sri Lanka skipper and current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara will lead the MCC lineup.
"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Sri Lanka and taking the champion county match to Galle is a fantastic way for the club to provide its backing for the game on a global level," Sangakkara said in an official statement.
"With England touring the country during the same period, this will make for an exciting sequence of events in Sri Lanka and, as one of the best cricketing destinations in the world, it will be a wonderful occasion for all involved. I am looking forward to playing for and indeed captaining the MCC team, which will be full of exciting young talent ready to challenge the county champions," he added.
This match between the MCC and County Championship winner is known as traditional curtain-raiser to the new English domestic season. It will be played at the Galle International Stadium between March 24th and 27th 2020.
These matches used to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground until 2010, but since then these games have started to be played abroad.
Earlier this year, Sangakkara became MCC's first overseas president.
"The Champion County match is an important part of MCC's commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the long-form game both domestically and globally," John Stephenson, MCC's head of cricket said.
"As always, MCC will put out a talented and exciting team in this fixture, providing strong opposition for this season's county championship winners. MCC would like to thank Sri Lanka Cricket for their support, co-operation and enthusiasm in hosting this fixture and we are excited to be working closely with them," he added.
The members of MCC's team for the champion county match will be visiting the MCC Centre of Excellence near Galle, which is funded by the club and is set up by the Foundation of Goodness to provide sustainable facilities to the surrounding communities. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:09 IST

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka breaks silence over row with fans

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka has finally broken his silence over the scenes that were witnessed during the team's match against Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:11 IST

Argentina call back Lionel Messi as match against Brazil looms

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Striker Lionel Messi will make a return to Argentina's squad in November as the side prepares to take on Brazil in a friendly match in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:08 IST

Chris Lynn lauds Maxwell for taking break from cricket for mental health

London [UK], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Chris Lynn has said that the news related to Glenn Maxwell's mental health issues sent shivers down his spine and he also lauded the all-rounder for realising that cricket is not for him right now.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Rijiju to launch emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India on Nov 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will launch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup official emblem on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

It will be exciting: Rohit Sharma on day/night Test

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India skipper, for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed excitement over the first-ever day and night Test.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:16 IST

Will make it a fantastic event: Sourav Ganguly on day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has not left any stone unturned to make the event 'fantastic'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:04 IST

Pakistan announces women's squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday announced their 15-player women squad for the two-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

It's okay to play without Shakib: Liton Das ahead of 1st T20I...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh batsman Liton Das on Thursday said 'it is okay' to play without Shakib Al Hasan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:25 IST

Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 31 (ANI): England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:27 IST

It's all about keeping scoreboard clean: Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers Odisha matches against Russia, Indian team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said it is all about keeping the scoreboard clean.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:01 IST

Delhi T20I: Amidst pollution concerns, Bangladesh's Liton Das...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amidst growing concerns over pollution in Delhi, Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training in a mask at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:42 IST

Shakib's ban will be a shock to the system: Mohammad Ashraful

London [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Former Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Ashraful has said that the ban imposed on all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is going to be a shock to the system.

Read More
iocl