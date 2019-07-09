Meet the 'Fab Four' of Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): As the four teams gear up for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-finals, the global governing body of the game on Monday shared the sketch of four captains.

ICC in a tweet posted the image of Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson standing according to their team's respective position on the World Cup standings.



Table-toppers India will take on fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semi-final on July 9 at the Old Trafford, while second-placed Australia will lock horns with third-placed England on July 11 at Edgbaston.

The final will be played at the Lord's on July 14. (ANI)

