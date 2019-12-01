Meeting underway to pick India's U-19 team for World Cup

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Junior Selection Committee meeting is underway to select India's U-19 team for the forthcoming Cricket World Cup.

South Africa will host the tournament, slated to begin from January 17. The opening match will be played between South Africa and Afghanistan.

Former Indian player Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head of National Cricket Academy, is also present during the selection of the team.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to write: "The Junior Selection Committee meeting is underway to pick the India U-19 team for the 2020 U19 CWC. Mr Rahul Dravid is present as a special invitee."

The tournament will conclude on February 9. (ANI)

