Meg Lanning to return as captain for Pakistan series

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Meg Lanning will return to lead Australia in the ODI series against Pakistan next month after taking a lengthy vacation from the sport. She also seems set to be available for the T20 World Cup in February.

Alyssa Healy, who assumed the captaincy for the most recent tour of India, will not play in the series due to a calf injury she sustained in Mumbai. The keeping duty will be taken up by Beth Mooney.

Following the Commonwealth Games in August, Lanning took a leave of absence for personal reasons. As a result, she missed the WBBL and the five T20I matches in India.

Lanning wrote a post on Instagram on her experiences over the previous five months shortly after the squad's announcement.

"Sometimes you just have to hit pause, step back and take a breather. That's certainly what I needed. The past 6 months have taught me a lot. I've learnt so much about myself and who and what is important to me. I've always played my cards pretty close to my chest. This experience has given me a greater appreciation of how opening up and talking to the people that care about you really can make the tough times feel easier. It's ok to ask for help and admit that you don't have everything under control. Having enjoyed some time and space, I feel refreshed and ready to play the game that I love in teams that I love. It's such an exciting time for the game and I can't wait to be part of it," the Aussie captain wrote.



Jess Jonassen has been added, although she must establish her fitness after suffering a hamstring injury in India.

"Meg brings so much to the side both on and off the field, and it's pleasing to welcome her back at such an important time with the T20 World Cup just over a month away. While we welcome Meg back, Alyssa won't have recovered from her calf injury in time, so that presents an opportunity for Beth to take the gloves in her absence," said Shawn Flegler, the national selector as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The T20I squad has included Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield, but Heather Graham, who scored a hat-trick in the last game, Grace Harris, and Amanda-Jade Wellington have been left out.

After Healy sustained an injury, Tahlia McGrath took over as captain for the last T20I in India. She will remain vice-captain.

With Healy and the retired Rachael Haynes missing from the team that competed in the ODI World Cup final against England in April, Australia will have a new-look opening partnership.

The three one-day internationals (ODIs) against Pakistan will be played on January 16, 18, and 21, with the first two games taking place at Brisbane's Allan Border Field and the third at North Sydney Oval. On January 24, 26, and 29, three T20Is will follow them before the sides depart for South Africa for the World Cup.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs Meg Lanning (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen (subject to fitness), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland. (ANI)

