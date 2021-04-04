Meg Lanning's Australia creates world-record for most consecutive ODI victories'

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 4 (ANI): Meg Lanning-led Australian women's cricket team on Sunday created the world record for registering the most consecutive ODI wins.

The side achieved the feat after defeating New Zealand (White Ferns) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday here at Mount Maunganui.

The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand, the Australian women's team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record.



Chasing 213, Australia got off to a bad start as the visitors lost their opening two wickets with just 37 runs on the board. Rachael Haynes (14) and Lanning (5) both failed to leave a mark with the bat.

Alyssa Healy was then joined by Ellyse Perry in the middle and both batters revived the innings for Australia. Both batters put on 78 runs for the third wicket, but New Zealand staged a comeback of sorts as the side dismissed Healy (68) and Beth Mooney (12) in a span of four overs, to reduce Australia to 136/4 in the 26th over.

Ashleigh Gardner then joined Perry in the middle and the duo ensured Australia does not suffer more hiccups. The duo took the visitors over the line by six wickets with 69 balls to spare. Perry and Gardener remained unbeaten on 56 and 53 respectively. Both batters formed an unbeaten stand of 79 runs for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, Megan Schutt's four-wicket haul helped Australia bundle out White Ferns for just 212 inside 49 overs. For the hosts, Lauren Down top-scored as she played a knock of 90, but none of the batters was able to stay at the crease for a long-haul and the hosts were bundled out for 212. (ANI)

