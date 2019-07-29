Megan Schutt spends quality time with wife after winning Women's Ashes

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt is "needy" of love and her Instagram post is proof!

A day after winning the second T20I of the Women's Ashes, Schutt spent quality time with wife Jessica Holyoake on Monday. The world number one ODI and T20 fast bowler took to Twitter to share the picture, saying, "I am very needy".



Schutt married her long-time girlfriend Jessica in March earlier this year. The fast bowler's teammates and current Australia squad were present on Schutt's special day.

Among cricketing fraternity, former Australia vice-captain Alex Blackwell married former England allrounder Lynsey Askew in 2015. New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite and fast bowler Lea Tahuhu exchanged vows in 2017.

South Africa's Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp tied knot last year. Earlier this year, New Zealand's Liz Perry and Maddy Green got married, and New Zealand's Hayley Jensen and Australia's Nicola Hancock celebrated their wedding.

Schutt has picked up seven wickets in the Women's Ashes so far, including a three-wicket haul in the first T20I.

Australia registered a seven-wicket win, making two-in-two in the three-match T20I series. Meg Lanning-led side have already won the multi-format series with an unassailable lead of 12-2 against England.

Down Under team whitewashed England in the three ODIs, drew the only Test and with the third T20I to go, Australia would aim to clean sweep the last leg of the Women's Ashes.

Australia will take on England in the third T20I on July 31 at Bristol. (ANI)

