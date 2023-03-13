Mehidy's all-round show helps Bangladesh clinch first-ever bilateral series win against England

Mirpur [Bangladesh], March 12 (ANI): A top-notch bowling effort from Bangladesh, led by all-round heroics of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, helped the home side clinch a four-wicket win over England in the second T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur, helping them win their first-ever bilateral series against the visitors in any format of the sport.

With this win, Bangladesh leads the three-match series 2-0.

In their chase of 118 runs, Bangladesh was restricted to 27/2 after pace duo of Jofra Archer and Sam Curran removed Litton Das and Rony Talukdar for nine runs each.

After this, the pair of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy, helped Bangladesh cross the remainder of powerplay without losing a wicket.

At the end of six overs, Bangladesh was 32/2, with Shanto (10*) and Hridoy (1*) unbeaten at the crease.

Halfway through their innings, Bangladesh was at 55/2, having reached the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs. Both the batters were unbeaten at 17 runs each.

After that, debutant Rehan Ahmed struck with his legbreaks, sending back Hridoy for 17 off 18 balls. Bangladesh was 56/3 in 10.2 overs.



After that, Shanto and Miraz put on a stand of 41-runs for the fourth wicket, which Jofra Archer broke after dismissing Miraz for 20 off 16 balls. Bangladesh was 97/4 in 15.4 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark in 16.5 overs.

Moeen Ali removed skipper Shakib Al Hasan (0) and Archer dismissed Afif Hossain (2) to reduce Bangladesh to 105/6 in 17.5 overs.

Taskin Ahmed hit the winning runs for Bangladesh, helping them win their first-ever bilateral series against England in any format of the game. He was unbeaten at eight while Shanto was not out at 46 off 47 balls, consisting of three balls.

Archer was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking 3/13 in four overs. Curran, Ali and Rehan took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, after being put to bat by Bangladesh, England was bundled out for 117 in 20 overs. Ben Duckett (28) and opener Phil Salt (25) were the only ones to touch the 20-run mark as Miraz (4/12) ran riot over England's batting with his lethal spell.

Shakib, Taskin, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud took a wicket each.

Miraz won the 'Player of the Match' title for his all-round show.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 120/6 in 18.5 overs (Najmul Shanto 46*, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 20, Jofra Archer 3/13) won against England: 117 in 20 overs (Ben Duckett 28, Phil Salt 25, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/12). (ANI)

