Melbourne recognises Australia Women's Ashes victory

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): As Australia's women's team sealed its Ashes victory over England, various landmarks in Melbourne lit up in green and gold, the team's colours.

"Melbourne have recognised Australia's Women's Ashes victory in style, illuminating various landmarks in green and gold #ENGvAUS | #Ashes," the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted on Sunday. The team from Down Under sealed Ashes victory on Friday, July 26 after winning the first T20I of the three-match series by 93 runs.

With this win, Australia gained an unassailable 10-2 lead in the ongoing Ashes. The team had outclassed England 3-0 in the three-match ODI matches and the one-off Test match between Australia and England ended up as a draw.

Chasing 227 in the first T20I, England had got off to a horrendous start as they lost their first four wickets with just 22 runs on the board. Danielle Wyatt (0), Amy Jones (0), Tammy Beaumont (8), and Heather Knight (3) all failed to put up substantial scores.

Natalie Sciver and Laura Winfield had put up a brief partnership of 36 runs, but their resistance was cut short as Sciver (28) was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Molineux. Katherine Brunt came out to bat next and she along with Winfield stitched together a partnership of 39 runs.

Winfield (33) was dismissed in the 15th over by Megan Schutt.

With Winfield's dismissal, England could not do anything substantial with the bat as they were restricted to 133/9, handing Australia a win by 93 runs.

Earlier in the match, Meg Lanning's knock of 133 runs off just 63 balls propelled Australia to a record total of 226/3 in the allotted twenty overs after being asked to bat first.

Australia lost its opener Alyssa Healy (4) early as she was sent back to the pavilion by Kate Cross in the opening over. Lanning came out to bat next and she did not allow England bowlers to settle down as she kept scoring boundaries at regular intervals.

Lanning along with Beth Mooney stitched together a partnership of 134 runs, which saw both batters bringing up their half-centuries. Mooney (54) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Ecclestone in the 13th over, reducing Australia to 138/2.

Ashleigh Gardner came out to bat next and she along with Lanning took Australia's score past 200. Garder got dismissed after playing a quickfire knock of 27 balls off 14 balls. Elysse Perry and Lanning ensured Australia posts a mammoth score on the board. Lanning and Perry remained unbeaten on 133 and 7, respectively.

England and Australia will lock horns in the second T20I today. (ANI)