Melbourne Renegades appoints Michael Klinger as head coach

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 26 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday appointed former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger as the club's new head coach.

He replaced all-rounder Andrew McDonald, who had resigned after becoming Australia's assistant coach.

Acknowledging the development, Klinger in an official statement said: "To be given the opportunity to coach the current BBL champions is obviously very humbling and a fantastic honour."

"I've played with and against a number of players in the squad and I'm looking forward to working alongside such a talented playing group. Andrew has set up a terrific platform and I'm ready to take that forward this season," he added.

Klinger has played just three T20Is for Australia. However, the right-handed batsman is the highest run-scorer in BBL history and has amassed 11,320 runs in his First-Class career.

"I've been fortunate to represent some outstanding organisations throughout my career and the lessons I've learned along the way leave me feeling as well prepared as I can be for the challenges that will inevitably emerge throughout the season," said Klinger.

The Renegades will open their BBL campaign against the Sydney Thunder on December 19. (ANI)

