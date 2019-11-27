Michael Klinger
Michael Klinger

Melbourne Renegades appoints Michael Klinger as head coach

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:02 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 26 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday appointed former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger as the club's new head coach.
He replaced all-rounder Andrew McDonald, who had resigned after becoming Australia's assistant coach.
Acknowledging the development, Klinger in an official statement said: "To be given the opportunity to coach the current BBL champions is obviously very humbling and a fantastic honour."
"I've played with and against a number of players in the squad and I'm looking forward to working alongside such a talented playing group. Andrew has set up a terrific platform and I'm ready to take that forward this season," he added.
Klinger has played just three T20Is for Australia. However, the right-handed batsman is the highest run-scorer in BBL history and has amassed 11,320 runs in his First-Class career.
"I've been fortunate to represent some outstanding organisations throughout my career and the lessons I've learned along the way leave me feeling as well prepared as I can be for the challenges that will inevitably emerge throughout the season," said Klinger.
The Renegades will open their BBL campaign against the Sydney Thunder on December 19. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:42 IST

Australian cricketers pay tribute to Phillip Hughes on his fifth...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): No cricketing fan can forget the period between November 25-27, 2014, as during that period, batsman Phillip Hughes passed away under tragic circumstances.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:25 IST

Champions League: Tottenham defeat Olympiacos

London [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur defeated Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday (local time) in Group B of the ongoing Champions League here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:02 IST

Trent Boult ruled out of Hamilton Test against England

Christchurch [New Zealand], Nov 27 (ANI) : Pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against England, as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 14-member squad on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:11 IST

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journey's fare.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:43 IST

Chris Gayle takes break from cricket

London [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): West Indies' destructive batsman Chris Gayle said he will not play any cricket for this remaining year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:39 IST

Gautam Gambhir unveils stand named after him at Arun Jaitley stadium

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir now has a stand named after him at the Arun Jaitely stadium. The cricketer-turned-politician himself unveiled the stand on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:37 IST

Team of Deepika, Ankita, Bombayla win bronze at Asian Archery...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bombayla Devi on Tuesday bagged a bronze medal in women's team recurve at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

IOC condemns manipulation of the Moscow laboratory data

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 26 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday condemned the manipulation of the data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory and said it will support the "toughest sanctions" against all those responsible for flagrant manipulation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

We can cause problems to any team: Robertson confident ahead of...

Liverpool [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is confident ahead of the Napoli clash as he said that his club has the potential of causing problems to any opponent they face.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:32 IST

Jurgen Klopp provides update on Joel Matip's fitness

Liverpool [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Joel Matip's fitness saying that the 28-year-old is not able to play or train at the moment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:51 IST

Phil Simmons impressed with India's pace attack

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], Nov 26 (ANI): West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who is impressed with India's pace attack said that the latter nation makes the world cricket exciting.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Ryan ten Doeschate joins NMB Giants as replacement for Farhaan Behardien

Johannesburg [South Africa], Nov 26 (ANI): Ryan ten Doeschate will join Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for the remaining Mzansi Super League (MSL) as a replacement for Farhaan Behardien, who has sustained an injury.

Read More
iocl